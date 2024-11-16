Ranji Trophy: Gujarat pulls off thrilling draw after 3 centurions put Vidarbha on top

Nagpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Gujarat managed to log home a point despite Vidarbha being put on top by three centurions in a group B Ranji Trophy match on Friday.

Against the visitors' 343 in the first innings, the hosts managed to put on a commanding total of 545-9, with tons from Danish Malewar (115), Karun Nair (123) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (114 not out).

It was Vidarbha that resumed Day 4 at the overnight score of 512-8, with Wadkar unbeaten on 104, along with Praful Hinge on 26.

After adding 21 runs to the day, Hinge was knocked over for 40 by Arzan Nagwaswalla before the hosts declared 12 runs later, possessing a lead of 202.

Tejas Patel grasped three wickets for the visitors in this innings, supported by Nagwaswalla and Siddharth Desai, who held a couple each.

As Gujarat came out to bat for its second innings, it did not have the best of starts -- losing openers Priyank Panchal (3) and Aarya Desai (7) for singles digit scores to Aditya Thakare.

At 50 for 3, the pair of Umang Kumar (50) and Jaymeet Patel (21) added 49 for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed by Harsh Dubey.

At 134, Jaymeet became the fifth wicket to fall, with Akshay Wakhare cleaning him up.

The visitors kept losing wickets after every 30-odd-run partnership, while Het Patel (77) tried his best to hold the innings together, with his side reeling at 171-6.

When the scores were level, Gujarat lost its seventh wicket in the form of skipper Chintan Gaja (4), dismissed by Atharva Taide.

Nonetheless, the visitors took the lead before Het departed to Nair at 217 as the eighth wicket, followed by Arzan Nagwaswalla (0) off the next ball in the same over.

At this time, the two teams decided to shake hands and share the honours as enough time wasn't left for an outright result.

Thakare was the star of the hosts' bowling, capturing three wickets, while Dubey and Nair managed two wickets each.

Vidarbha stays atop the group table, followed by Himachal Pradesh in second and Gujarat in third.

Brief scores: In Nagpur: Gujarat 343 & 237/9 (Umang Kumar 50, Het Patel 77; Aditya Thakare 3/26) drew Vidarbha 545/9 (Danish Malewar 115, Karun Nair 123, Akshay Wadkar 114; Tejas Patel 3/79). Vidarbha 3. Gujarat 1.

In Dehradun: Rajasthan 660/7 (Mahipal Lomror 300, Deepak Hooda 113, Bharat Sharma 54, Swapnil Singh 2/84) drew Uttarakhand 362 & 185/4 (Ravikumar Samarth 75, Yuvraj Chaudhary 78; Deepak Chahar 2/20). Rajasthan 3. Uttarakhand 1.

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 301 & 193/1 (Tanmay Agarwal 95, Abhirath Reddy 70 not out; Mohammad Rafi 1/35) drew Andhra 448 (Shaik Rasheed 203, Karan Shinde 109; Aniketh Reddy 4/137, Rakshan Reddi 3/75). Hyderabad 1. Andhra 3. PTI AYG KHS