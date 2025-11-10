Ranji Trophy: Gujarat, Uttarakhand register outright wins in Group C on penultimate day

Nadiad (Gujarat), Nov 10 (PTI) Vishal Jayswal's all-round show helped Gujarat beat Services by six wickets on the penultimate day of a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday.

Resuming their first innings at 171 for 4, Gujarat were bowled out for 256 in response to Services 148.

Kshitij Patel top-scored with 56 off 102 balls, while wicket-keeper Urvil Patel made 48. Off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked up 5/77 while Amit Shukla scalped 4/84 in Services' first innings.

After his 2/70 in the first innings, left-arm spinner Jayswal picked up match-winning 6/59 for Gujarat while he was complemented well by another leggie Siddharth Deasi (4/44) as the duo ran through Services' batting line-up in the second innings to bowl the visitors out for 125 in 37.3 overs.

Jayswal had scored 31 before.

Mohit Ahlawat made a valiant 56 off 70 balls for Services in their second innings.

Set a paltry target of 118 runs, Gujarat needed 77 runs for victory which they achieved with ease without losing any more wickets.

Kshitij remained unbeaten on 31.

The win handed Gujarat full six points from the tie.

Uttarakhand score big win over Haryana ======================== In Rohtak, Uttarakhand handsomely defeated hosts Haryana by an innings and 28 runs to pocket full six points.

It didn't take Uttarakhand much time to wrap up Haryana's second innings, as after following on, the hosts were bundled out for 148.

Resuming at the overnight score of 105 for 6 in their second essay, Haryana failed to produce a fight in front of left-arm orthodox bowler Jagadeesha Suchith, who returned with match-winning spells of 5/27 and 6/56 to pick up an impressive 11-wicket haul in the match.

Assam on the backfoot against Tripura ======================== Assam were struggling at 78 for three after following on, still trailing Tripura 286 runs with a day's play remaining in Agartala.

Resuming their first innings at 67 for 4, Assam were bowled out for 238 in 29 overs in response to Tripura's 602 for 7 declared, with Sibsankar Roy putting up a brave face scoring 84 off 151 balls.

Swapnil Singh (3/29), Manisankar Murasingh (2/33) and Abhijit Sarkar (2/37) were the main wicket takers for Tripura.

At stumps, skipper Denish Das (20 not out) and wicket-keeper Sumit Ghadigaonkar (9 not out) were at the crease with a herculean task ahead of Assam to save the match.

Bengal on verge of big win ================= In Surat, Railways' batting woes continued as after a dismal first innings effort of 222 in reply to Bengal's 444, they were in a spot of bother 90 for 5 in their second essay after following on, still needing 162 runs to avoid innings defeat.

Resuming their first innings at 97 for 5, Railways were bowled out for 222 with Bhargav Merai (91) and Upendra Yadav (70) doing bulk of the scoring.

For Bengal, fast bowler Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (4/35), medium pacer Mohammed Kaif (2/48) and off-spinner Rahul Prasad (2/34) picked up wickets in the first innings. Following on, Services lost wickets at regular intervals to find themselves in trouble. Shahbaz Ahmed (2/26) and Rahul Prasad (2/34) scalped two wickets each for Bengal.

Brief Scores: In Nadiad: Services 248 & 125 (Mohit Ahlawat 56; Vishal Jayswal 6/59, Siddharth Desai 4/44) lost to Gujarat 256 & 118/4. Gujarat 6 points, Services 0.

In Rohtak: Haryana 112 & 148 lost to Uttarakhand by an innings and 28 runs (Jagadeesha Suhcith 5/27 & 6/56). Uttarakhand 6 points, Haryana 0.

In Agartala: Triupa 602/7d vs Assam 238 & 78/3 in 29 overs (Denish Das 20 not out; Ajay Sarkar 1/13). Assam trail by 286 runs.

In Surat: Bengal 474 vs Railways 222 & 90/5 in 39 overs (Bhargav Merai 20 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 2/26, Rahul Prasad 2/34). Railways trail Bengal by 162 runs.