Ranji Trophy: Juyal, Karan strike double hundred as UP in command against Assam

Kanpur, Feb 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Aryan Juyal and Karan Sharma struck double centuries each to propel their side to a mammoth 548 for eight against Assam on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Saturday.

Juyal (201, 278 balls) and Karan (208, 310 balls) constructed a 298-run partnership for the third wicket while notching up their first-ever First-Class double century.

For Assam, Mrinmoy Dutta (4/116) was the most successful bowler.

Assam have started their first innings strongly, reaching 116 for no loss at close with openers Parvej Musaraf (53) and Rahul Hazarika (51) manning the crease. They trail by 432 runs.

In another Group B contest in Kolkata, Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten hundred (108) was not enough to keep Bengal going against Mumbai.

The visitors resumed the day on 330 for six and and added 82 runs to the total before getting shot out for 412.

For Bengal, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal was the star with a six-for. However, the hosts stumbled with the bat, getting bundled out for 199.

While none of their other batters could cross the 40-run mark, Majumdar along with skipper Manoj Tiwary (36) contributed a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket, which was the only highlight of Bengal innings.

Mohit Avasthi shone for Mumbai with a three-wicket haul, as Mumbai now lead by 213 runs.

In Raipur's Group B clash, Mohammed Azharuddeen's hard-fought 85 ensured Kerala finished with 350 against Chhattisgarh.

Resuming at 219 for four, visiting skipper Sanju Samson played a composed knock of 57 before Azharuddeen's boldness.

For the hosts, Ashish Chouhan impressed with a fifer before the hosts finished the day on 100 for four to trail by 250 runs.

Brief scores: In Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh: 548/8 (Aryan Juyal 201; Karan Sharma 208; Mrinmoy Dutta 4/116) vs Assam: 116 for no loss (Parvej Musaraf 53 batting, Rahul Hazarika 51 batting).

In Kolkata: Mumbai: 412 all out (Suryansh Shedge 71, Shivam Dube 72; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 6/124) vs Bengal: 199 (Anustup Majumdar 108; Mohit Avasthi 3-63).

In Patna: Bihar: 182 all out (Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 92, Girinath Reddy 5/23) vs Andhra: 313/5 (Ricky Bhui 58, Shaik Rasheed 76; Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 2/46).

In Raipur: Kerala: 350 all out (Sachin Baby 91, Mohammed Azharuddeen 85; Ashish Chouhan 5/100) vs Chhattisgarh: 100/4 (Sanjeet Desai 50 batting; MD Nidheesh 2/19). PTI AYG UNG