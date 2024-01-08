Ranji Trophy: Karnataka cruise to seven-wicket win over Punjab in one-sided Group C match

Hubballi, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Punjab in a one-sided Group C match here on Monday to begin their Ranji Trophy campaign on a rousing note.

Advertisment

Rohit Kumar (3/101) and Shubhang Hegde (3/89) toiled hard but kept chipping away at the wickets as Punjab, who resumed the fourth and final day’s play at 238 for 3 with another 124 runs in arrears, were bundled out for 413.

Karnataka were in the driver’s seat for major part of the match. Having bowled out Punjab for a modest 152 in the first innings, Karnataka replied with a massive 514 for 8 declared.

Punjab got their act together and replied with 413 in their second innings, having conceded a lead of 362.

Advertisment

A 146-ball 100 from Prabhsimran Singh was the highlight of Punjab’s second innings and Karnataka were kept on the field for almost 115 overs. But in the end, Punjab could only manage a slender 51-run overall lead.

Karnataka then made 52/3 to win by a big margin.

Gujarat beat Tamil Nadu by 111 runs ======================= In another Group C game at Valsad, Gujarat trounced Tamil Nadu by 111 runs to add six points to their kitty.

Advertisment

Tamil Nadu, who resumed the fourth day’s proceedings at 32 for 2 in their daunting chase of 299, were shot out for a mere 187.

Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/34) was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers while India spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1/57) also chipped in.

Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore (48 off 108 balls), Baba Indrajith (39 from 89) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (39 not out off 104) were only able to delay the inevitable.

Advertisment

Big win for Tripura over Goa ================== Goa wicketkeeper-batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth struck 151 not out (258 balls, 23x4) but his knock went in vain as Tripura completed a huge 237-run win in Agartala.

Chasing 500 to win after Tripura piled up 484 and 151 for 5 declared, Goa, who were bowled out for 135 in their first innings, made 263 in the second essay.

Tripura bagged six points for the win.

Advertisment

Chandigarh vs Railways match ends in draw =========================== Chandigarh earned one point and Railways got three after the two teams played out a draw in Chandigarh in another Group C match.

No play was possible on the third day of the match and when the play resumed on the final day on Monday, Chandigarh were all at sea with the bat again.

After a mere 96 in their first innings, Chandigarh were 90 for 5 in their second essay when the stumps were drawn. Railways had declared overnight at 313 for 4.

Advertisment

Brief Scores: At Hubballi: Punjab 152 & 413 in 114.4 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 100, Abhishek Sharma 91) lost to Karnataka 514/8 decl & 52/3 (Ravikumar Samarth 21, Srinivas Sharath 21 not out; Prerit Dutta 2/10) by 7 wickets.

At Valsad: Gujarat 236 & 312 beat Tamil Nadu 250 & 187 (Sai Kishore 48, Baba Indrajith 39, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 39 not out; Arzan Nagwaswalla 4/34, Chintan Gaja 3/34, Priyajitsing Jadeja 2/37, Ravi Bishnoi 1/57) by 111 runs.

At Chandigarh: Chandigarh 96 & 90/5 (Kunal Mahajan 43 not out; Yuvraj Singh 2/21, Himanshu Sangwan 2/11) drew with Railways 313/4 decl.

At Agartala: Tripura 484 & 151 for 5 decl beat Goa 135 & 236 (Krishnamurthy Siddharth 151 not out; Manisankar Murasingh 3/64, Rana Dutta 3/45, Abhijit Sarkar 2/42). PTI DDV PDS PDS