Ranji Trophy: Karnataka take control after bowlers skittle Mumbai for 120

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shreyas Gopal wreaked havoc before Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten half century as Karnataka put themselves firmly in the drivers seat on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals against Mumbai here on Friday.

Mumbai's decision to bat first backfired as Karnataka bowlers ran through the hosts' line-up. Pacers Prasidh (3/21) and Kaverappa (3/38) and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (3/4) claimed three wickets each to bundle Mumbai out for 120 in 48.1 overs.

At stumps, Karnataka reached 110 for 2, trailing by just 10 runs, courtesy Agarwal's unbeaten 54 off 81 balls.

Mumbai endured a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan and Siddhesh Lad inside 14 overs to slump to 39 for 3.

Opener Akhil Herwadkar fought a lone battle, scoring a patient 60 off 138 deliveries and contributing half of his team’s total. However, he found little support at the other end as Mumbai lost seven wickets for just 50 runs.

In reply, KL Rahul (28) and Mayank provided Karnataka with a brisk start, racing to 33 without loss in five overs.

Rahul played the aggressor, scoring at better than a run-a-ball during his 26-ball knock, as the duo took on Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur with a flurry of boundaries.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 120 all out in 48.1 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 60; Prasidh Krishna (3/21), Vidwath Kaverappa (3/38) and Shreyas Gopal (3/4) lead by 10 runs against Karnataka 110/2 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 54 not out; Suryansh Shedge 1/16, Mohit Avasthi 1/21). PTI APA PDS PDS