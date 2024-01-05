Ranji Trophy: MP score 291 for 7 on Day 1 against Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 5 (PTI) Venkatesh Iyer struck an impressive 89 to help Madhya Pradesh reach 291 for 7 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match against Uttarakhand here on Friday.

MP were 72 for 4 during the morning session but Iyer's 110-ball knock, studded with 13 boundaries, revived their innings.

He found an able ally in Saransh Jain who remained not out on 87 off 196 balls (9x4, 1x6) at the close of play.

Anubhav Agarwal was giving company to Jain on 12 not out.

For, Uttarakhand, Rajan Kumar and Mayank Mishra took two wickets apiece.

In another Group D match in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir were shot out for 100 in 35.3 overs by Himachal Pradesh with Vaibhav Arora (4/29) and Rishi Dhawan (3/20) doing most of the damage.

In reply, Himachal Pradesh were 47 for no loss at close of play, with Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra batting on 27 and 19 respectively.

In Delhi, only 19 overs could be possible on the opening day, with the home side being reduced to 40 for 4 by Puducherry.

Delhi captain Yash Dhull made just 2 while his opening partner Lakshay Thareja scored 19. Vaibhav Sharma (9) and Ayush Badoni (2) were out on double-digit scores.

For Puducherry, Gaurav Yadav and Abin Mathew took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: In Dehradun: Madhya Pradesh 291 for 7 (Venkatesh Iyer 89, Saransh Jain 87 not out; Rajan Kumar 2/65, Mayank Mishra 2/28) vs Uttarakhand.

In Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 100 all out in 35.3 overs (Abid Mushtaq 28; Vaibhav Arora 4/29, Rishi Dhawan (3/20) vs Himachal Pradesh 47 for no loss in 9 overs.

In Delhi: Delhi 40 for 4 in 19 overs (Lakshay Thareja 19; Gaurav Yadav 2/22, Abin Mathew 2/9) vs Puducherry.

In Vadodara: Baroda 322 for 6 in 88 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 73, Mitesh Patel 94 batting, Atit Sheth 56 batting; Debabrata Pradhan 1/48) vs Odisha.