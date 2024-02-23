Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan leads Mumbai’s recovery with unbeaten hundred

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) India U-19 World Cup star Musheer Khan came to Mumbai's rescue with his maiden first class hundred as the hosts recovered from a precarious position to reach 248 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda, here Friday.

The 18-year-old Musheer, who was among the leading run-scorers in the recently-concluded U-19 World Cup in South Africa, was at the forefront of Mumbai’s recovery who were jolted multiple times after electing to bat here at the BKC Ground.

Musheer raised a well-calculated 128 not out off 216 balls, studded with 10 fours, while putting on two crucial partnerships to lead the recovery for Mumbai who were reeling at 99 for four at one stage.

Musheer, the younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, came into the playing eleven as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Baroda veteran Bhargav Bhatt (4/82) struck thrice to jolt Mumbai early in the contest, accounting for Prithvi Shaw (33), Bhupen Lalwani (19) and Ajinkya Rahane, whose ordinary form with the bat persisted.

The swashbuckling Shaw appeared to be in his usual elements cracking six boundaries to get 33 from just 46 balls, but he was stumped by Baroda wicketkeeper Mitesh Patel off Bhatt in the 14th over.

Shaw seemed to have done his job, having taken Mumbai off to a confident start, while putting on 57 runs for the first wicket with Bhupen Lalwani but once they were separated, it all went south for the home side playing in favourable conditions.

Baroda did not have to wait longer for further inroads as Mumbai's in-form opener Lalwani perished for just 19 from 41 balls with three fours, caught by Shivalik Sharma off Bhatt.

Rahane's ordinary run with the bat continued when the Mumbai captain was cleaned up by Bhatt for a mere 3, whereas Ninad Rathva piled up further pressure on the 41-time champions by removing all-rounder Shams Mulani (6) for cheap.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, Musheer did well to stem the flow of wickets for Mumbai with a 43-run stand for the fifth wicket with Suryansh Shedge (20), followed by a splendid unbeaten 106-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hardik Tamore.

Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Tamore dropped anchor to play a perfect second fiddle to Musheer, scoring a mere 30 runs not out off 163 balls in their unbeaten century stand.

Earlier in the day, the players observed a two-minute silence on the passing away of former Maharashtra chief minister and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Manohar Joshi.

Mumbai players also took the field wearing black armbands in his memory.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 1st innings: 248/5 in 90 overs (Prithvi Shaw 33, Musheer Khan 128 batting, Hardik Tamore 30 batting; Bhargav Bhatt 4/82) vs Baroda. PTI DDV AT AT