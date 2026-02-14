Ranji Trophy semis: J&K, Uttarakhand eye giant-killing acts

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) First-time semifinalists Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will look to extend their dream runs when they take on heavyweights Bengal and Karnataka respectively in the Ranji Trophy semifinals beginning on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by reaching their maiden semifinal with a 56-run win over Madhya Pradesh in Indore, marking their deepest run in the competition since their debut in 1959-60.

Seamer Auqib Nabi was the architect of that victory, returning match figures of 12 for 110. Nabi has been among the leading wicket-takers this season with 46 scalps, spearheading a disciplined attack, while left-arm seamer Sunil Kumar has provided solid support with 22 wickets.

With the bat, Abdul Samad has led the charge with 543 runs, while veteran skipper Paras Dogra has contributed 484, anchoring the innings in pressure situations.

They now face a formidable Bengal side boasting depth in both departments.

Sudip Kumar Gharami’s monumental 299 in the quarterfinal powered Bengal to an innings-and-90-run victory over Andhra in Kalyani, highlighting the solidity of their top order. Gharami has amassed 651 runs this season, while Sumanta Gupta (506), Anustup Majumdar (367) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (373) have added stability.

Bengal’s bowling unit has been equally effective. While Shahbaz Ahmed leads the wicket charts for his side with 39 scalps, Bengal have an Indian pace line-up, led by Mohammed Shami (28) and Akash Deep (19) and Mukesh Kumar, who took five wickets in the quarterfinals. SS Jaiswal has chipped in with 20 wickets.

Bengal will enjoy the home advantage as the contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.

Uttarakhand vs Karnataka ================= In the other semifinal to be played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium, Uttarakhand will face the eight-time champions Karnataka after continuing their rapid ascent in domestic cricket.

Uttarakhand booked their place in the last four with an innings-and-six-run win over Jharkhand in Jamshedpur, while Karnataka notched up a four-wicket win over Mumbai, the behemoths of Indian domestic cricket who have secured a record 42 titles.

For Uttarakhand, spinner Mayank Mishra starred with an eight-wicket match haul, including 5 for 22 in the second innings, and currently leads the tournament’s wicket tally with 52.

All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith has been pivotal, claiming 25 wickets with his left-arm spin and scoring 414 runs. Captain Kunal Chandela has been prolific with the bat, amassing 709 runs at an average above 64, while former Mumbai opener Bhupen Lalwani has added 409 as Uttarakhand finished second in their group before carrying that momentum into the knockouts.

Having outwitted defending champions Mumbai, Karnataka now stand on the cusp of domestic glory.

The southern side have not lifted the trophy since their back-to-back triumphs in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Chasing a ninth Ranji title, Karnataka bring pedigree and depth to the semifinal.

Mayank Agarwal (492) and Devdutt Padikkal (300) headline a strong batting lineup, while Smaran Ravichandran (688) and Karun Nair (631) have also enjoyed prolific seasons.

However, it is their premier batter KL Rahul who has proved decisive, scoring 138 in the quarterfinal. During Karnataka’s back-to-back title-winning seasons, Rahul had amassed a combined 1,871 runs across the two campaigns, underlining his importance to their championship ambitions.

The bowling attack is equally potent, with leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal claiming 41 wickets and pacers Vidwath Kaverappa (37) and Shikhar Shetty (33) providing quality support.

India seamer Prasidh Krishna further strengthens the pace department.

While Bengal and Karnataka start as favourites on paper, both Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have demonstrated the belief and discipline required to challenge established powers, setting up two compelling semifinal contests. PTI ATK DDV