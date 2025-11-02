Ranji Trophy: Shikhar''s double ton puts Jharkhand on top; Vidarbha, Andhra in control on Day 2

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) Opener Shikhar Mohan struck a magnificent double century to power Jharkhand to an imposing 510 for eight against Nagaland on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday.

Resuming at 91 for two, overnight batter Shikhar made the most of his opportunity, smashing 21 fours and three sixes in his scintillating 207-run knock.

The 20-year-old stitched a 251-run partnership for the third wicket with Virat Singh (105) to put Jharkhand in command.

After Virat’s dismissal in the 77th over, Shikhar added another 109 runs with Kumar Kushagra (58) to further pile on the agony for Nagaland.

Virat was dismissed by Jonathan R, with Tahmeed Rahman taking the catch, while Shikhar was finally removed by Rahman in the 95th over.

At the break, Robin Minz (75) and Sushant Mishra (4) were at the crease.

In Coimbatore, Nachiket Bhute’s five-wicket haul, followed by fluent half-centuries from Aman Mokhade and Dhruv Shorey, put Vidarbha in the driver’s seat after Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 291 on day two.

Resuming at 252 for four, Tamil Nadu lost their remaining six wickets for just 39 runs, with Bhute (5/65) and Parth Rekhade (3/58) sharing eight wickets between them.

Baba Indrajith (96) could add only two runs to his overnight score before being cleaned up by Bhute, who broke the middle-order resistance, while Rekhade wiped out the tail.

In reply, Mokhade (80) and Shorey (80) shared a 123-run stand to guide Vidarbha to 211 for two at stumps. Ravikumar Samarth (24) was giving company to Shorey at the break.

In Cuttack, Shaik Rasheed (140 not out) produced a commanding hundred as Andhra declared their first innings at 475 for seven and then reduced Odisha to 80 for four by stumps.

Sandeep Pattnaik (24) and Govinda Poddar (1) were at the crease, with Odisha still trailing by 395 runs.

Earlier, Rasheed capitalised on the solid platform laid by openers Srikar Bharat (93) and Abhishek Reddy (76), hitting 18 boundaries in his unbeaten 140.

Andhra reached 333 for five at lunch from their overnight 222 for three, before quick cameos from KV Sasikanth (46 off 67) and Saurabh Kumar (69 off 38; 8x4s, 4x6s) gave them a strong finish.

In Vadodara: Play was called off for the second successive day due to a wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 291 all out in 107.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 113, Baba Indrajith 96; Nachiket Bhute 5/65) vs Vidarbha 211 for 2 in 68 overs (Aman Mokhade 80, Dhruv Shorey 80; R Sai Kishore 2/72).

Andhra 475 for 7 decl in 123.1 overs (Shaik Rasheed 140*, Srikar Bharat 93, Abhishek Reddy 76; Sambit S Baral 2/85, G Poddar 2/80) vs Odisha 80 for 4 in 20 overs (Gourav Choudhury 48; Kavuri Saiteja 2/16).

Jharkhand 510 for 8 in 105 overs (Shikhar Mohan 207, Virat Singh 105, Robin Minz 75*; Jonathan R 3/129) vs Nagaland. PTI ATK KHS