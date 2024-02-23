Ranji Trophy: Taide slams 3rd first-class century, Vidarbha in control against Karnataka

Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide struck his third first-class century and his second of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as his side ended Day 1 of their quarterfinal match against Karnataka at 261 for three here on Friday.

Advertisment

Taide has also been the most prolific batter of his side this season, raking up 463 runs in ten innings so far at an average of 51.44, including two half-centuries and a highest individual score of 138.

Put in to bat, Vidarbha had a shaky start, losing Dhruv Shorey (12) with just 22 runs on the board, as Vasuki Koushik trapped him leg before.

But, it hardly rattled Vidarbha, as Taide (109) and Yash Rathod (93) led the charge and stitched an 184-run stand for the second wicket to send the visitors onto the backfoot.

Advertisment

The partnership was ultimately broken by Vidwath Kaverappa, as Rathod fell short of his maiden first-class ton by just seven runs.

Taide brought up his hundred before Hardik Raj trapped him leg before at the team score of 251 for three.

Nevertheless, the home side managed to end the day on 261 for three, with Karun Nair and skipper Akshay Wadkar unbeaten on 30 and 2 respectively.

Advertisment

For Karnataka, there were three different wicket-takers in the innings so far, but Koushik (1-31) has turned out to be the most economical one, with an economy of 1.47.

Vijaykumar Vyshak, who has been the visitors' highest wicket-taker in the season so far with 34 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 23.26 and best figures of 5-67, is next to Vyshak in terms of economy (2.16).

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 261 for 3 in 86 overs (Atharva Taide 109, Yash Rathod 93; Vasuki Koushik 1/31) vs Karnataka. PTI AYG PDS PDS