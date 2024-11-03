Rashid ends tied 25th, Canadian Lee wins title in Jakarta

Jakarta, Nov 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Rashid Khan, who was tied third at the halfway stage, faltered in the last two rounds with 72-71 and finished tied 25th at the BNI Indonesian Masters here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Rashid (67-67-72-71) totalled 11-under as fellow Indian SSP Chawrasia (68) was T-41st at 7-under and the 2023 champion Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) was T-44th.

Canadian Richard T. Lee finally ended his long and frustrating seven-year wait for a third victory on the Asian Tour when he recorded a fine four-shot wire-to-wire win.

After dozens of opportunities to win again following his success at the 2017 Shinhan Donghae Open he was relieved to prevail at Royale Jakarta Golf Club after firing a closing two-under-par 70 for a four-round total of 23-under.

Advertisment

Chinese Taipei's Chang Wei-lun and Phachara Khongwatmai from Thailand secured second place, after both carded 64s.

Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent finished fourth following a 67.

Lee was six in front at the start of day and in cruise control after lying seven ahead at the turn. A one-and-a-half-hour weather delay, which began when he was on hole 10 failed to unsettle him.

Advertisment

However, an unexpected double-bogey on the 16th, where he took two to get out of a greenside bunker and missed a six-foot bogey putt, led to some uncertainty.

It meant his lead was cut to four over Chang, who was in the clubhouse, but he steadied the ship with a brave five-foot putt for par on the next hole followed by a par on the last.

The victory continued a brilliant run of form as he was tied for second in last week's International Series Thailand, finished joint ninth in the Black Mountain Championship, and came home in 10th at the Yeangder TPC.

Advertisment

American John Catlin, who closed with a 69 here and was tied for sixth, leads the rankings. PTI Cor AH AH