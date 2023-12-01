Rashid Khan leads pack heading into final round of Kapil Dev Grant Thornton golf

Gurugram, Dec 1 (PTI) Two-time international winner Rashid Khan led the pack with a total of six-under 138 at the end of round two of the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament here on Friday.

Delhi-based Rashid (68-70), a three-time PGTI Order of Merit champion, followed his first round of 68 with a steady 70 that saw him continue at the top of the leaderboard.

Gurugram's Karan Pratap Singh (68-71), the joint first round leader along with Rashid, slipped to tied second place after his 71 in round two that took his total to five-under 139.

Sunhit Bishnoi (69-70), who had played his second round on Thursday, shared the second spot with Karan.

Round two resumed at 9:30 am as there was a two-and-a-half-hour fog delay. Out of a total of 120 golfers, the 84 players who couldn't complete their second round on Thursday, came out and completed their rounds on Friday.

As a result of the fog delay on the first two days, the tournament has been reduced to a 54-hole event and the third and final round will be played on Saturday.

The cut was declared at six-over 150. Fifty-three professionals made it to the final round.

The professionals who made the cut will now be joined by amateurs in the last round where the Pro-Am Team Championship will be played alongside the main event. There will be two professionals and two amateurs in each group.

Rashid, a 10th tee starter, began the day on a promising note with two long birdie conversions on the 10th and 13th. He dropped a couple of bogeys thereafter but negated the effect of those with birdies on two par-5s, the 18th and eighth, where he narrowly missed 10 to 12 feet eagle putts.

"I hit the ball well today but couldn't make as many putts as I would've liked," Rashid said.

"I was struggling a bit with the lines on the greens but other than that I had a decent round. I was finding the fairways, my placement was good, I made 16 greens in regulation and also hit it fairly close to the flags so missing the putts was disappointing." Mysuru's Yashas Chandra M S (68), gold medallist in the individual event at the recently-concluded National Games, was placed fourth at four-under 140 after he carded a 68, which was the best score of round two.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan was tied 34th at five-over 149 while last year's champion Varun Parikh was placed tied 46th at six-over 150.

Earlier in the day, former cricketers including Ajit Agarkar, Australia's Micheal Bevan and New Zealand's Ross Taylor teed off as part of two celebrity four-balls.

The others who teed-off in the celebrity four-balls were Indian lady professionals Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor as well as tournament host Kapil Dev, Grant Thornton Bharat CEO Vishesh Chandiok and Grant Thornton Bharat Senior Partner Deepankar Sanwalka.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh too visited the course on Friday to watch the second round. PTI AH AH SSC SSC