Rashid Khan lying tied third in Jakarta

Jakarta, Nov 1 (PTI) Rashid Khan, who won the last of his two Asian Tour titles 10 years ago, put himself in the frame with 67-67 in the first two rounds of the BNI Indonesian Masters, a USD two million Asian Tour event that is part of The International Series.

Rashid at 10-under is tied third as Canadian Richard T. Lee (62-67; 15-under) opened up a three-shot lead with an action packed round of 67 that had nine birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey, that saw him drop three shots in the last two holes.

Apart from Rashid the other Indians to make the cut were the defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar (70-71) and SSP Chawrasia (71-70) in Tied-57th place.

The Indians missing the cut were Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, S Chikkarangappa, Shiv Kapur, Varun Chopra, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Rahil Gangjee.

Lee, the leader at the start of the day following a first-round 10-under-par 62, carded a 67 for a tournament total of 15-under-par, and leads from second-placed Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand, who shot a 69.

With India's Rashid is Kieran Vincent from Zimbabwe at joint third. Both Rashid and Vincent shot their second successive 67.

Jazz triumphed in this event in 2019 – the year he won four-times on the Asian Tour and claimed the Order of Merit title.

Asian Tour and International Series number one John Catlin from the United States fired a 66 and is in a large group in joint fifth, six behind Lee. PTI Corr AT AT