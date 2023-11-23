Afghanistan star Rashid Khan to undergo back surgery

Melbourne: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan will miss the Big Bash League, starting December 7, due to a back injury that requires surgery.

His team Adelaide Strikers announced on Thursday that Rashid will undergo a minor operation. England's Harry Brook too will be unavailable for the team.

Rashid has played for the Strikers since 2017.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Tim Nielsen, GM of Cricket at Adelaide Strikers, said.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game.

"Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course." Rashid, who was part of Afghanistan's spirited campaign in the ODI World Cup in India, had earlier threatened to skip Big Bash in protest of Australia cancelling an ODI series against them.