Rashid shoots 68 in first round, lies tied fourth in Taiwan

Taipei, Oct 6 (PTI) India's Rashid Khan, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, shot four-under 68 after waiting for two days for action to begin at the weather-hit Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Taiwan Golf & Country Club.

He was lying at T-4, while S Chikkarangappa (69) was T-9. SSP Chawrasia and Karandeep Kochhar with 70 each were T-17.

Varun Chopra (71) was T-27, while Yuvraj Sandhu (72) and T-Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) were T-60.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (79) was T-116.

Trevor Simsby (US), Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam of Thailand shared the lead with 67 each.

Five players including Rashid Khan were tied fourth. PTI Cor ATK