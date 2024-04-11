Rashid's commitment makes him franchise favourite across T20 leagues: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Rashid Khan's commitment towards all aspects of the game, including the willingness to put his body on the line, makes him one of the most sought-after players in T20 leagues across the globe, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Advertisment

Needing 15 in the final over and two off the last ball, Gujarat Titans scripted a sensational last-ball win with the Afghan leg-spinner hitting an unbeaten 24 off 11 deliveries. He also took one wicket, giving away just 18 runs in his four overs.

"Yeah, he didn't hit the wickets like he usually does, but when he was needed with the bat he came and delivered," Gavaskar said on 'Star Sports Cricket Live'.

"This is the reason he's such a wanted player by franchises all around the world. They want him because they can see his commitment, batting, bowling and fielding," he said.

Advertisment

Apart from his batting and bowling, Rashid is an agile fielder who never shies away from attempting a risky dive.

"Look at the way he gives everything while he's fielding. Bowlers sometimes can be a little concerned about diving on their bowling shoulder, because if they dislocate their shoulder careers are in threat.

"Not with Rashid Khan, he just wants to give 100 per cent." Gavaskar compared Rashid to England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who has given this season's IPL a miss.

Advertisment

"There's another cricketer who is not playing in this IPL but who's again similar, is Ben Stokes. Anytime you see Ben Stokes batting, bowling or fielding he's a 100 per cent, he gives it everything.

"And those are the cricketers that coaches and captains want, they might not always deliver but you know the percentage is not going to be anything less than a 100 per cent," added Gavaskar.

The batting legend was also impressed by young skipper Shubman Gill, who fought a lonely battle for the most part of GT's innings before Rashid and Rahul Tewatia's cameos.

Advertisment

"I am very impressed with Shubman Gill because, again, he was not getting the kind of support that he would have wanted at the other end. You want somebody to be there to build a partnership. At the start of the innings, if you have a bit of a partnership, it eases quite a bit of your problems.

"He hasn't quite had that. That's why, having learned from the previous game, where he was trying to move around and lost his wicket, and then they weren't able to chase even 160, I think he knew that he had to stick around as much as possible, and that's what he did, till Chahal got him out with a very clever delivery.

"Anticipating that he was going to come down to the crease, he pulled it a little bit wide. But what a terrific innings from a young Shubman Gill." PTI APA TAP PM PM