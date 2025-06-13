Rashmi Medinipur Wizards win in women''s league

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) Rashmi Medinipur Wizards produced a superb all-round performance to beat Adamas Howrah Warriors by six wickets in the women’s competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 here on Friday.

Batting first, Adamas Howrah Warriors scored 133/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Dhara Gujjar (73 off 36).5t Preyosree Pandey (3-26), Protyusha Dey (2-23), Ipsita Mondal (2-25) impressed with the ball.

In reply, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards scored 134/4 in 18.2 overs with Ipsita Mondal (40 off 25) emerging as the highest scorer..

Dhara bagged 2 wickets. PT.

