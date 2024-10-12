Rashmikaa to meet Aney in ITF Mysuru Open final

Mysuru, Oct 12 (PTI) Top seeded Indian Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty registered a comfortable win over compatriot and fourth seed Riya Bhatia to enter the final of the ITF Mysore Open here on Saturday.

Rashmikaa, a world No. 316, scored a facile 6-3, 6-2 victory over Riya in the semifinals and will face second seeded American Jessie Aney in the title round.

In the other semifinals, Aney outclassed qualifier Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar 6-1, 6-0, and she made the day better by annexing the doubles title later with Riya.

Aney-Riya win title ============ Aney and Bhatia, the top-seeded pair, halted Indian pair Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture’s splendid run with a crushing 6-1, 6-1 win.

Aney and Riya showed no signs of fatigue when they took the court after their semifinal wins. In fact, the duo was on a roll from the get-go, hitting winners at will.

Bengaluru’s Soha and Akanksha, who won the national title a week ago, failed to fire on the day.

The top seeds were off to a flier with breaks in the first and third games.

Although Soha and Akanksha managed to break Riya in the fourth game, there was no stopping the top seeds, who were difficult to get past at the net.

They ended their rivals’ misery in a mere 53 minutes.

Results: Singles (Semifinals): 1-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (India) beat 4-Riya Bhatia (India) 6-3, 6-2; 2-Jessie Aney (USA) beat Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar (India) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles (Final): 1-Jessie Aney (USA)/ Riya Bhatia (India) beat 4-Soha Sadiq/Akanksha Nitture (India) 6-1, 6-1. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 PDS PDS