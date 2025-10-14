Rather than going to COE, I want my players to play Ranji Trophy ahead of SA series: Gambhir

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India's head coach Gautam Gambhir wants the Test specialists to go and play Ranji Trophy for their respective states to get game time ahead of the South Africa series rather than undergoing skill-set training at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

For the Indian head coach, there is no substitute for match practice. Gambhir understands that there is quick turnaround as India's T20 squad play their last game against Australia in Brisbane on November 9 and the first Test against South Africa starts on November 14 in Kolkata.

"Sometimes it is difficult, but that is what professionalism is all about. Try and use the days to the best of their ability because we know that there are very quick turnarounds, especially from here to one-day cricket, then T20 cricket, and then, what, after four days, back to Test cricket," the coach tried explaining his rationale.

"But again, the guys who are just part of Test cricket, I think for them to prepare and play domestic cricket is very, very important. Rather than just going to NCA (COE) and working on their skills, I think the more they play for the Test matches, it is very important for the team." Among those who were part of the Indian Test squad and not going to Australia, batter Sai Sudharsan, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, reserve batter Devdutt Padikkal and reserve keeper Narayan Jagadeesan are expected to play a few rounds just like Rishabh Pant, who is returning from an injury and is expected to play the second round game at Delhi.

Similarly, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul are also expected to be available once the ODIs are over.

Gambhir cited the example of Rahul, Sudharsan, Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, who prepared for West Indies series by playing for India A against Australia A. Rahul had also played for India A against England Lions.

"It is tough on players, especially when we are playing all the three formats. But I thought that the best thing that happened in the series was the way the Test guys prepared actually before the series. Going to play the India A games against Australia was very, very important," Gambhir said.

He also felt that it is extremely important to follow the template and play the Ranji Trophy games in the lead-up to the South Africa series. There would be four-day games against South Africa A also.

"Playing Ranji Trophy before the South Africa series is going to be equally important as well. I thought that is something which this group of players have done exceptionally well. They are preparing themselves really well for the Test series, and that is where you could see the results as well." PTI KHS KHS AH AH