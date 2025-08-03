Rathi powers East Delhi Riders to 5-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Rohan Rathi smashed a six off the final ball and guided East Delhi Riders to a nail-biting five-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz in the Season 2 opener of the Delhi Premier League here.

Chasing 170, the Riders needed 15 off the final over. Rathi, alongside Kavya Gupta, kept their cool under pressure, scripting a sensational finish.

Earlier, the Superstarz opted to bat after winning the toss and posted 169 for 6.

The Superstarz suffered an early blow as Kunwar Bidhuri fell on the second ball to Ajay Ahlawat. Opener Sarthak Ray and skipper Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a 43-run stand before Badoni departed for 25 off 20.

A quick flurry of wickets saw them slump to 82 for 5, bringing Vision Panchal to the crease alongside Sarthak Ray.

Sarthak Ray and Panchal added a steady 32-run stand for the sixth wicket, with Panchal scoring a quick 29 off 15.

Abhishek Khandelwal then powered the innings with an unbeaten 40 off 23, while Sarthak Ray remained not out on 41 off 35.

In reply, East Delhi Riders openers Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh put on a 33-run stand in 4.3 overs before Rana fell for 20 off 15.

Sujal followed soon after, dismissed for 11 off 18.

East Delhi skipper Anuj Rawat and Hardik Sharma steadied the chase. Sharma contributed a handy 27 off 23 to keep the momentum going.

Sharma's dismissal didn't slow East Delhi's charge as skipper Anuj Rawat (55 off 35) and Mayank Rawat (30 off 20) kept the scoreboard ticking. PTI APA SSC SSC