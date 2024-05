New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India's Rathika Suthanthira went down meekly to Malaysian third seed Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup.

The sixth-seeded Rathika, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour at Indore last weekend, lost 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to her higher-ranked opponent in the fourth leg of this tournament. PTI UNG AM UNG AM AM