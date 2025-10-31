Rathika Seelan advances in North Coast Open squash

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) India's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan advanced to the women's quarterfinals at the North Coast Open squash, a USD 6000 PSA Challenger event in Coffs Harbour, Australia.

The seventh seed from Tamil Nadu beat Kiwi Maiden-Lee Coe 9-11 11-8 11-8 11-2 in the round of 16 on Thursday after receiving a first-round bye.

She will next face third seed Bobo Lam of Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, at the PSA Challenger 12 Pierre & Vacance tournament in Andorra, Tanvi Khanna lost to third seed Nour Khafagy in the quarterfinals.

The Egyptian won the contest 11-5 13-11 9-11 11-2.