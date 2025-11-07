Rathika Seelan enters NSW Open squash semifinals

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan progressed to the semifinals of the NSW Open squash tournament with a straight-game win over local challenger Karen Bloom in Sydney on Friday.

The 24-year-old Chennai player, who is seeded second, beat Karen 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 in 22 minutes in the quarterfinals of the PSA Challenger event.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Veer Chotrani beat Egypt's Mohamed Sharaf 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8 in the round-of-16 at the St James Expression Open, a USD 32,000 PSA Copper event, in Springfield (US). PTI ATK PM PM