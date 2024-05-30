Rathika Seelan in quarterfinals of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup

Hong Kong, May 30 (PTI) India's Rathika Seelan advanced to the quarterfinals of the fourth leg of the Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over local challenger Ka Huen Leung.

The sixth-seeded Indian edged out Leung 4-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 in the second round in Hong Kong on Wednesday after receiving a bye in the opening round.

The Tamil Nadu player, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend, will meet third-seeded Malaysian Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS