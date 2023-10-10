Rathour says Kishan's ability to move up and down the order has helped team in Gill's absence

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ishan Kishan's ability to seamlessly move up and down the order has helped the team in Shubman Gill's absence, said batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Kishan, picked as a reserve opener in the World Cup squad, had batted in the middle order in the Asia Cup as Shreyas Iyer was not available.

Now with Gill ruled out of the first two games of the World Cup due to dengue, Kishan has been his replacement at the top of the order. Therefore, Rathour said there was no need to have a specific conversation with Kishan, who anyway prefers to open.

"He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team.

Advertisment

"We knew that he can bat top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. So, no specific discussion on that. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow," said Rathour on the eve of the game against Afghanistan.

Kishan had got out without scoring in the opener against Australia.

On Gill, Rathour said he is recovering well in Chennai.

Advertisment

"He is recovering well. He was hospitalized, yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel; he is recovering well. So, being monitored by the medical team and whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon. He is looking good actually. He will be in the mix soon." Surya bat long in optional nets; Kohli, Hardik choose to rest ===================================== Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer had a good hit in the optional net session. They faced the net bowlers as the main India bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami decided to stay back in the hotel.

Shardul Thakur, who is not expected to play on Wednesday, rolled his arm over before picking the bat in hand. Skipper Rohit and Kishan batted alternatively.

Kohli, Hardik, K L Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav also opted out of the session.

Rohit was hit on the left thigh while batting but he continued to bat after that.

Both Kishan and Iyer would be fired up to perform after not getting a run against Australia. PTI BS ATK ATK