Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan plead not guilty in ICC hearing but sanctions likely

Dubai: Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup game against India here on Friday but sanctions are likely for some of their gestures, according to tournament sources.

It is learnt that Rauf is set to be fined for "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the game against India on Sunday last.

Farhan, on the other hand, has pleaded not guilty to any code of conduct violation for his gun-fire celebration during the same match, claiming that it is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.

The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson and both the players appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing.

The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday. The bitter neighbours are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.

While Rauf had mocked the Indian fans in the stands by gesturing about falling planes, Farhan's celebration after his half century in the game was also seen as offensive by the Indian side.

Pakistan too had filed a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over the arch foes on September 14 to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces.

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge but was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

The ICC is yet to come out with an official statement on the matter.

Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

Twenty six people were killed in the attack that was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists in April.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor in May to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan.