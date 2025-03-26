Haris Rauf returns to Pakistan ODI squad against NZ series

Karachi: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has joined the ODI squad in New Zealand after initially being dropped from the format for a three-match series against the Black Caps.

Haris and Shaheen Shah Afridi were named in the T20I squad but sidelined for the ODI series because of sloppy outing in the Champions Trophy where hosts Pakistan ended without a win.

But Haris emerged as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker -- with seven scalps -- in the just-concluded T20I series that the Kiwis won 4-1 as the team management had to rethink their decision.

According to a PCB source selector Aaqib Javed had also requested for a reserve wicketkeeper-batter to be added to the ODI squad and Muhammad Haris or Usman Khan would also be retained for the ODI series beginning at Napier on Saturday.