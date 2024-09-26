Ravi, Saarthak & Akshay in three-way lead at Telangana Golconda Masters

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Haryana's Ravi Kumar, Delhi's Saarthak Chhibber, and Bengaluru's Akshay Neranjen all shot seven-under 63 to tie for the lead after the opening round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters on Thursday.

Bengaluru’s Aryan Roopa Anand and Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya returned cards of six-under 64 to be tied for fourth at the Par-70 Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) golf course.

It was an overcast day with the threat of rain looming large. Fortunately, the day only witnessed a slight drizzle for a short duration with no stoppage in play.

Ravi, a 10th tee starter, scored seven birdies and didn’t drop any shots, thanks to his exceptional wedge-play. While Ravi’s chipping was the highlight of his round, the 29-year-old pro, fighting to save his card for next season, also played an outstanding approach on the eighth to set up a birdie there.

The 24-year-old Saarthak, enjoying one of his best seasons on the PGTI with three top-10s including a runner-up finish, landed it within six feet for six of his seven birdies. He never looked in any sort of trouble and sank his longest putt of the day, a 20-footer for birdie on the 15th, to make it a run of five consecutive birdies on the back-nine.

Akshay Neranjen, also part of the three-way lead, mixed eight birdies with a bogey during his 63. Akshay enjoyed a fruitful day with the putter as he sank some long birdie putts including a 40-footer on the 13th. He also came up with some quality up and downs from rough and the bunker to keep the birdies coming.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat carded a 66 to be tied 11th.

Hyderabad-based professional Mohd Azhar (69) was the highest-placed among the local golfers as he was tied 48th. PTI ATK KHS