Ravichandran Ashwin to be part of Indian team for Hong Kong Sixes

Hong Kong, Sep 18 (PTI) Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of the Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament to be held here from November 7-9, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Ashwin retired from all forms of international cricket last year during India's tour of Australia and while he bid adieu to the Indian Premier League last month, the spin bowling legend said that he was available to ply his trade in various leagues across the world.

The organisers said in a release, "Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament." Ashwin said, "This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us." PTI DDV AH AH