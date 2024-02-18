Ravichandran Ashwin to join Indian team for last two days of 3rd Test: BCCI

Rajkot: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be back on national duty for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against England after attending to a family medical emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday.

Ashwin had to rush back home hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the third Test and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla informed on social media that the cricketer's mother was not keeping well.

The BCCI confirmed that Ashwin will be available from the fourth day itself.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," the board said in a statement.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match," the statement added.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik hinted about Ashwin's imminent return on-air while commentating for the host broadcaster before the start of the proceedings on day four.