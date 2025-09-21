Ravindra Patil, Rajesh Kannur among top winners at inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Veteran Ravindra Patil of Mumbai was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Karnataka’s Rajesh Kannur bagged the Player of the Year honour at the inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards – Physical Disability Annual Awards here.

The awards, instituted to formally recognise the achievements of disabled cricketers, saw several players from across the country being felicitated at a ceremony organised by as the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) in collaboration with the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA).

Among the other key winners, Vidarbha’s Gurudas Raut received the Special Contribution Award, Mumbai’s Vikrant Keni was named Players’ Choice (Popular Player), while Karnataka’s Shivshankar took home the Iconic Player Award.

Rajasthan’s Surendra Khorwal won the Best Amazing Player award, Gujarat’s Adil Nansola was adjudged Rising Star of the Year, and Uttar Pradesh’s Anwar Ali bagged the Best Junior Player award. Hyderabad's Chandrabhan Giri was recognised as Best Coach.

Special recognition awards went to Nitendra Singh (Baroda) for Lifetime Contribution, Madhusudan Naik (South Zone) as Best Zonal Coordinator and Dheeraj Harde (Vidarbha) as Best Administrator, among others.

Jammu and Kashmir was named National Best Team, while the Chhattisgarh Disabled Cricket Association was adjudged Best Association of the Year.

During the function, it was announced that Jaipur will host the upcoming India–England Mix Disability Cricket Series.