Rawat moves into pre-quaterfinals; Ramanathan-Raja pair in quarterfinals

Davangere, Oct 24 (PTI) Fifth seed Indian Sidharth Rawat brushed aside compatriot Suraj Prabodh to march into the singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Davangere men's World Tennis Tour here on Tuesday.

Rawat was in his confident self while notching up a 6-1 6-4 victory over Prabodh.

Karan Singh joined him in the round of 16 of the USD 15000 event with a 6-1 6-4 win over local boy Rishi Reddy.

In the doubles, top seeds Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja entered the quarterfinals after warding off Indo-Malaysian pair of Dev Javia and Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 6-3 7-6 (4).

However, the Indian duo of Rishab Agarwal and Nitin Kumar Sinha went down 7-6 (4), 1-6, 9-11 against second seeds Nick Chappell and Bogdan Bobrov.

Results (Indians unless mentioned) Singles (Round of 32) 5-Sidharth Rawat beat Suraj R Prabodh 6-1, 6-4; Karan Singh beat Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles (Round of 16): Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash/Madhwin Kamath beat Chirag Duhan/Adil Kalyanpur 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; 2-Bogdan Bobrov/Nick Chappell (USA) beat Rishab Agarwal/Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-7 (4), 6-1, 11-9; 1-Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Dev Javia/Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) 6-3, 7-6 (4); 3-Sai Karteek Reddy /Manish Sureshkumar beat Luke Sorensen (AUS)/Matthew Woerndle (AUS) 7-5, 6-2; Raghav Jaisinghani /Rishi Reddy beat Tushar Madan/Atharva Sharma 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-7; Ishaque Eqbal/Faisal Qamar beat Parth Aggarwal/Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 7-6 (4); 4-Siddhant Banthia/Vishnu Vardhan beat Digvijay Pratap Singh/Karan Singh 3-1 (retired); Manish Ganesh/Suraj R Prabodh beat Kabir Hans/Jagmeet Singh 7-6 (4), 6-4. PTI UNG AT AT