Rayhan eagles last hole to end streak of missed cuts on Korn Ferry

Greer (US), Jun 7 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas landed an eagle on his final hole of the second round to produce a solid four-under 68 and end a run of missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 25-year-old, who shot two-under 69 at Par-71 Thornblade Club on the first day and added a 68 at par-72 Carolina Country Club on the second day, lied at Tied-51st in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

He was T-70 at the end of the first round.

Thomas had an action-filled round with five birdies and a closing eagle besides three bogeys.

He was two-over for the day and four-under for the tournament when he came to the ninth, his closing hole of the day. The cut was likely at six-under Thomas needed an eagle to have a chance. He eagled it and ensured weekend action.

He had missed five cuts and withdrawn once in last six starts. His best has been T-7 in his second event of the year in Bahamas in January.

Austin Smotherman followed up a bogey-free seven-under 65 at Carolina Country Club with a nine-under 62 at Thornblade Club with 10 birdies to get to 16-under 127 for the best 36-hole score of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

He has one win, at the 2021 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation for his lone victory on Tour First-round leader Nicolo Galletti (62-67), two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Sebastian Cappelen (65-64) and Pierceson Coody (65-64) share the second place at 14-under. PTI Cor ATK