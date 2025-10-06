Rayhan misses out narrowly to finish T-20th, earns limited status on Korn Ferry

Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida), Oct 6 (PTI) Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas was unlucky with his final drive on the 18th hole of the fourth round of the Compliance Solutions Championship and missed a chance of getting into the Top-10 before the Tour Championship.

He finished tied 20th.

With rounds of 64-65-68-68, Rayhan totalled 19-under and finished 88th on the standings.

A place in Top-75 of the standings would have earned Rayhan a chance of getting into the Tour Championships next week from Oct. 9-12 at French Lick Golf Resort in French Lick, Indiana.

In the final round, Rayhan started very well despite an early bogey on the third. He birdied four times in a row from fourth to the seventh holes and turned in 3-under. Two more birdies on the 13th and the 16th took him closer to Top-10.

However, an errant drive on the 18th, which he had birdied in the first round cost him a double bogey and he dropped to T-20th.

At 88th place Rayan will earn a conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, which means he will get limited number of starts but can then move up in priority via re-ranking. Otherwise three wins on Korn Ferry next year can earn him a 'battleground' promotion to the PGA Tour.

Upon conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the top 20 players on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season.

Additionally, the player who finishes No. 1 earns exemptions for the 2026 PLAYERS Championship and 2026 U.S. Open.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the Compliance by seven strokes, which catapulted him from No. 26 to No. 6 on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to effectively secure one of the 20 PGA TOUR cards available through the Points List.

Prior to winning on Sunday, Dumont de Chassart recorded five top 10s – including three top-five finishes – in 19 starts. With his win at Compliance Solutions, Dumont de Chassart established a new Korn Ferry Tour record for lowest score relative to par, at 33-under par, while his score of 251 is the second-lowest in Korn Ferry Tour history.

The top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Compliance Solutions Championship are guaranteed fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2026. PTI Cor AH AH