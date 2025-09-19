Rayhan Thomas and Yellamaraju share 38th spot in Ohio

Ohio, Sep 19 (PTI) Dubai-born Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas and Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded identical 1-under 70 to be placed Tied-38th at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course here.

Thomas needs to be solid in the next couple of weeks to ensure his card on the Korn Ferry Tour. It is one of the last few chances he has to improve his rank on the tour and earn a card for the 2026 season.

Thomas started his round on the back nine with a birdie before making another two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine.

On the front nine Thomas made two birdies and two birdies as well to end the day at one under par. Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju started on the back nine and had a quiet 12 hole before making his first birdie of the day on the fourth hole.

He made his second and final birdie on the seventh and dropped a shot with his bogey on the ninth hole.

Yellamaraju is currently 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour rankings and will need to have a strong finish to keep himself within the coveted top 20 spots to earn his card for the PGA Tour.

John VanDerLaan leads the field by two strokes after carding a round of 9-under 62.

He shot 10 birdies and had his sole bogey of the day on the fifth hole. A win would see VanDerLaan move into the top 20 of the Tour rankings.

In second place was Chandler Blanchet with a round of 7-under 64. Blanchet made eight birdies and one bogey in his round.