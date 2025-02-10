Rayhan Thomas finishes creditable T-25th in Korn Ferry

Bogota, (Colombia), Feb 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas carded a final round of even par 71 to finish the week at the Astara Golf Championship at Tied-25th.

The Dubai based Thomas, who played college golf before coming to India and winning his first pro event on the PGTI Tour, shot rounds of 66-64-72-71 for a 10-under total.

It was a week that promised a lot as Thomas was right up there in contention after the first two days. He faltered over the weekend, but ensured his third cut in four starts, that included a Top-10 in Bahamas.

He is now 26th in the standings. The top 20 after the Korn Ferry Tour Finals this fall will earn a TOUR card.

Kyle Westmoreland earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title, carding a final-round 1-under 70 at Country Club de Bogota-Lagos. He finished one stroke clear of Pierceson Coody (66) and Christo Lamprecht (68).

Westmoreland totalled 18-under as Coody and Lamprecht were 17-under.

It's the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory on any Tour for Westmoreland, 33, the former active-duty Air Force Captain.

Westmoreland held full-time TOUR status in 2022-23, but lost his card after struggling in his rookie season. The victory in Colombia this week puts him in a position to return to the PGA TOUR next year.

Westmoreland is now No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.