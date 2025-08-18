Rayhan Thomas finishes T-58 in Boise Open

Boise (Idaho), Aug 18 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas carded a final round of 1-over 72 to finish the week in Boise at tied 58 in the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Thomas, who started the week with a strong first round of 65, slipped thereafter. With 65-70-69-72 his combined score for the week was eight under par.

The final round included five birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut, while Indo-American Julian Suri was tied-seventh.

Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico won the title at the Hillcrest Country Club by becoming the fourth player in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour and the first player since 2010 to shoot 10-under par on the final day of a 72-hole tournament and win.

This win earns Gonzalez his PGA Tour card and he moves into the fourth spot on the Korn Ferry points list. Gonzales shot seven birdies, one bogey and two eagles in his final round of the week.

Gonzalez finished the week at 22-under par (68-68-65-61). In ttthe second place was Jeffrey Kang with a score of 21 under par (67-67-64-65). PTI Corr UNG