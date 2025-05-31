Rayhan Thomas likely to miss cut on Korn Ferry

Raleigh (US), May 31 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas is likely to miss the cut at the UNC Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour after a disappointing second round at the Raleigh Country Club.

Thomas, who shot 2-under 68 on the first day was 4-over through 17 holes in the second when play was suspended due to lightning.

Thomas is now 2-over and with the cut likely at 3-under, he will miss the cut at the Raleigh Country Club in North Carolina.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who has previously won on the Korn Ferry Tour withdrew after the first round.

Martin Laird has taken over the lead from Samuel Anderson who tumbled down in the standings as he had a score of three over par for the day when play was called off.

Laird followed his day one score of six under par 64 with a five under par 65 to take his total to 11 under par. He now sits one shot clear of Trace Crowe who produced a round of 62, eight under par.

Crowe, a Korn Ferry Tour winner, now has the tied second lowest single round score in the UNC Health Championship.