Rayhan Thomas logs first Top-10 finish in his second start as pro

Rabat (Morocco), Jul 8 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas, playing only his second professional event, got a big boost in his career as he finished in Top-10 at the USD 2 million International Series Morocco golf tournament here.

The Indian golfer, who is based in Dubai but played college golf in the US, shot 69-73-69-72 to finish 9-under for the week and was tied eighth and the best Indian in the field. Of the 16 India who started only five made the cut.

The next best Indian on the final leaderboard was Veer Ahlawat (73) who was T-29, while Olympic bound Gaganjeet Bhullar (79) was T-33 alongside Varun Chopra (74) and Rashid Khan (74) was T-37.

Thomas, who played for India six times at the prestigious Asia Pacific Amateurs with a best of second place, made his pro debut last month at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, where he made the cut and finished T-68.

Thomas, who got an invite this week to Morocco, will be hoping for another shot at the International Series in England at Foxhills in August and some more on Asian the Tour.

Ben Campbell snatched a surprise victory from John Catlin right at the very end to win the title after a sensational finish here on the Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

New Zealand's Campbell holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th to win on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off, having been three behind playing partner Catlin with two holes to play.

Campbell shot a two-under-par 71, helped by an eagle on the par-four 17th and a birdie on 18th in normal time to tie Catlin with a 72 on 15-under.

American Caleb Surratt (71) and Eugenio Chacarra (73) from Spain were tied for third, three behind the top two.