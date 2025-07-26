Rayhan Thomas moves up to Tied-15th

Glen Club (Illinois), July 26 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas maintained the tempo as he added 65 to his first round 66 to move up to Tied-15th at the NV5 Invitational.

Thomas, who has been having a lean season after a good start at the beginning of the year, has seven birdies against one bogey.

A day earlier he had shot 66 with six birdies and one bogey.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, the Indo-Canadian, also made the cut with 69-69 in the low scoring event. He is Tied-51st.

Johnny Keefer, Jeffrey Kang and Cooper Dossey share the second-round lead. Keefer carded a bogey-free 8-under 63 with six birdies and one eagle.

Kang at 14-under 128 (65-63) and Cooper Dossey (63-65), also at 14-under 128 are in shared lead with Keefer. The 36-hole cut came at 7-under 135.