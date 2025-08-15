Rayhan Thomas off to a strong start in Boise, lies Tied-8th

Boise (USA), Aug 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas got off to a good start in the Albertsons Boise Open, firing a round of 6-under 65 to finish the day at tied-eighth at the Hillcrest Country Club here.

Rayhan shot four birdies and one eagle.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju also had a good first day as he shot a bogey-free round of 4-under 67 to be placed tied 33rd. Yellamaraju started his round on the back nine and shot birdies on the second, third, fourth and 15th holes.

Thomas began his round with a birdie on the first hole and followed it up with an eagle on the third. On the back nine, he opened with a birdie on the 10th hole and closed the round with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

This year, Rayhan has had only one top-10 finish, in the Korn Ferry Tour, and he would be looking to repeat that here ahead of the four-event Korn Ferry Series finals, which will determine the cards for the 2026 PGA Tour.

The leader after the first round was Ward Dalton, who started his day with a bogey and closed with another bogey but still shot a round of 9-under 62. He made five birdies and three eagles for his first-round score and leads the field by one stroke.