Rayhan Thomas opens season with modest tied-33rd finish in Bahamas

Paradise Island (Bahamas), Jan 15 (PTI) Dubai-born Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas compiled 16-under total for the week to finish a modest tied-33rd at the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island here.

American Taylor Dickson stormed to a record-setting, bogey-free win.

Thomas put together rounds of 64-70-66-72 for the week. An explosive opening 64 put him inside the early top bracket, and he stayed well under par through three rounds before cooling off on the final day.

While the closing 72 slowed his progress, Thomas left the Bahamas with encouraging signs from his ball-striking.

At the top of the leaderboard, the tournament's storyline belonged emphatically to Dickson. The 29-year-old American produced a historic 27-under total to claim his third career Korn Ferry Tour title, winning by three shots and becoming only the second player in Tour history to win an event without making a single bogey, joining Chan Kim (2023).

Dickson's week was littered with milestones. His four-round aggregate broke the tournament scoring record, and his spectacular second-round 10-under 62 included three eagles (Nos. 4, 7 and 9), matching a Korn Ferry Tour record for most eagles in a round.

The win also came in his 100th career start on Tour, having previously lifted titles at the 2024 Astara Chile Classic and 2024 Wichita Open.

Behind him, Roger Sloan (24-under) finished solo second while Trent Phillips, Jeff Overton and Mason Andersen shared third at 23-under.