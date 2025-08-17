Rayhan Thomas slips to tied-45 at Boise Open

Boise (Idaho), Aug 17 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas carded 2-under 69 on the third day as he slipped down to Tied 45 on the leaderboard at the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour here.

The round included six birdies and four bogeys at the Hillcrest Country Club.

Thomas started his day with a bogey before making consecutive birdies on the second and third holes. Thomas added birdies on the eighth, ninth, 12th and 16th holes. Thomas with 65-70-69 is at nine under par.

American Jeffrey Kang shot a third round of 7-under 64 to move into shared lead with Russel Knox of Scotland and Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium. Knox carded 6-under 66 for the day while Adrien carded 3-under 68. All three leaders are 15 under par.

One stroke behind the leaders in fourth place is Richy Werenski.

Indian-American Julian Suri is Tied-20th, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut.