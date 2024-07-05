Rayhan Thomas top Indian after first round in Morocco

Rabat (Morocco), Jul 5 (PTI) Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas was the top Indian at tied-11th after the first round of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco golf tournament here.

The youngster, who graduated from Oklahoma and is looking at some starts in Asia, shot 4-under 69 to be Tied-11th at the par-73 Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam here.

At joint top was the Order of Merit leader John Catlin of USA who carded seven-under-par 66 and New Zealand’s rising star Kazuma Kobori who also shot 67. Filipino Miguel Tabuena was next best placed with a 67.

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, playing with borrowed clubs and penalised two shots after arriving late on the first tee (just 30 seconds away from a DQ), shot a remarkable 68, along with Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, Ben Campbell of New Zealand, Frenchman Sebastien Gros, Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, Yanwei Liu of China and Japan’s Jinichiro Kozuma.

The next best Indians were Gaganjeet Bhullar, Veer Ahlawat and Rashid Khan, who all carded 3-under 70 and were T-17. Varun Chopra (71) was T-29, Honey Baisoya (72) was T-42 and others were below the projected cut line.

SSP Chawrasia (74) was T-80, Shiv Kapur (75) was T-99, as was Karandeep Kochhar. Jeev Milkha Singh, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Khalin Joshi carded 76 each to be T-116. S Chikkarangappa and Kartik Sharma shot 77 and were T-131 as Saptak Talwar (80) was T-148th and Yuvraj Sandhu (82) was 155th.

Catlin cruised around bogey-free like Kobori and Tabuena. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS