Rayhan Thomas works his way into top 10 in Kon Ferry

Owasso (Oklahoma), Nov 4 (PTI) Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas added 6-under 65 on the second day of the Compliance Solutions Championship to move up to T-10 on the leaderboard at the halfway point on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Thomas built well on his strong first day performance by making eight birdies and two bogeys in his second round at The Patriot Golf Club.

He shot the birdies on the first, third, fifth, seventh, 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th holes. Both his bogeys came on the back nine on the 15th and 17th holes. His current score stands at 13-under par.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded a round of 5-under 66 including six birdies and one bogey to find himself at T-22.

Yellamaraju's second round could have been even better if not for the late bogey on the 17th hole. The birdies were made on the first, fourth, eighth, 10th, 15th and 16th holes. His current score is 11-under par.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart played a bogey free second round of 10-under 61 to become the sole leader and open up a gap of 4 strokes between himself and his closest rival.

The Belgian carded a 10-under par round for the second day in a row to reach 20-under par. Chasing his second career title and first one of the season, Chassart made eight birdies and one eagle on the second day.

Pontus Nyholm, Blades Brown and Zecheng Dou are tied for second place with a total of 16-under par.

Brown shot the best round of the day as he carded 11-under 60 with 10 birdies, one bogey and an eagle. Nyholm carded 7-under 64 while Dou shot 6-under 65.