RCB beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs; clinch third successive WPL win

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru, riding on a century stand between India stalwarts Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh and a five-wicket haul by spinner Shreyanka Patil, defeated Gujarat Giants by 32 runs to register their third successive Women's Premier League win here on Friday.

Sent in to bat first, Yadav (66 off 47 balls) and Ghosh (44 off 28 balls) stitched together a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket as RCB scored a competitive 182 for 7 after being 43 for 4 in the sixth over.

RCB bowlers then dismissed Gujarat Giants for 150 in 18.5 overs, with off-spinner Patil (5/23) and England pacer Lauren Bell (3/29) wrecking the rival batting order.

There were some anxious moments when Bharti Fulmali (39 off 20 balls) was at the crease, but Bell dismissed her in the 17th over as GG slumped to 139 for 7 from where they could not recover.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Radha Yadav 66, Richa Ghosh 44, Nadine de Klerk 26; Renuka Singh 1/41, Kashvee Gautam 2/42, Sophie Devine 3/31).

Gujarat Giants: 150 all out in 18.5 overs (Bharti Fulmali 39; Shreyanka Patil 5/23, Lauren Bell 3/29). PTI AM SSC SSC