RCB beat LSG by six wickets to seal place in Qualifier 1

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants to seal a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Set an imposing target of 228, Virat Kohli blazed away to a 30-ball 54 before Jitesh Sharma (85 off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarawal (41 off 23) added 107 runs for the fifth wicket to seal a terrific result for the side heading into the playoffs.

RCB completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 227 for three riding on skipper Rishabh Pant's 61-ball unbeaten 118 and Mitchell Marsh's 37-ball 67. The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 227/3 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 118 not out, Micthell Marsh 67).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 230/4 in 18.4 overs (Virat Kohli 54, Jitesh Sharma 85 not out, Mayank Agarawal 41 not out). PTI AH AT AT