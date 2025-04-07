IPL 2025: RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru held their nerves to beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL match here on Monday for their first victory at the Wankhede Stadium in 10 years.

Batting first, brisk half-centuries by skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli powered RCB to 221 for five.

In reply, MI were stopped at 209 for nine after Tilak Varma (56 off 29 balls) and captain Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) threatened to take the game away from RCB with an 89-run stand for the fifth quick.

However, Krunal Pandya (4/45) took three wickets in the final over to seal the issue in RCB's favour.

Earlier, Patidar led from the front with 64 off 32 balls after Kohli helped himself to a 42-ball 67. Coming in to bat in the 15th over, Jitesh Sharma smashed 40 off 19 balls to help RCB end on a blazing note.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 221/5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 64, Virat Kohli 67, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Jitesh Sharma 40 not out; Hardik Pandya 2/45).

Mumbai Indians: 209/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 56, Hardik Pandya 42; Krunal Pandya 4/45).