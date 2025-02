RCB elect to bowl against DC

Vadodara, Feb 17 (PTI) Defending champions Royal Challengers skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capital in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

RCB made one change, bringing in left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht in place of Prema Rawat.

For DC, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen come back into the team in place of Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav.

Teams: DC: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani.

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ and Renuka Thakur Singh. PTI TAP AH AH