RCB opt to bat against CSK in IPL opener

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.

The toss was delayed by 10 minutes following a star-studded opening ceremony.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the hosts. He was named CSK captain a day before the tournament opener, replacing the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will continue to guide his successor in the field.

Twenty-year-old uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi was handed his CSK debut.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande. PTI BS APA APA